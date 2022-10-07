Auburn police investigate Whitney Street shooting

When officers arrived at the scene they learned "multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of the building," a release said.

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a building at 72 Whitney St. at about 1:17 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered "multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of the building," according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.

The release states no one in the building was injured. The suspect(s) fled the scene of the incident, the release said.

Investigators with the Auburn Police Department gathered information at the scene that "the second floor of the building was the intended target," according to the release. Police suspect the incident was not a random act.

According to the release, the incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Matthew Johnson with the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650 ext. 2082.