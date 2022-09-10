Man shot near Auburn school early Sunday

According to a release, a 20-year-old man was shot around 2 a.m. near Walton School in Auburn. Police say there is no threat to the students or staff at the school.

AUBURN, Maine — A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after he was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the man called the Lewiston Police Department after he was shot in the stomach.

Auburn police officers were able to find evidence of the shooting scene at the rear entrance to Walton School off Boone Avenue in Auburn. Police add the victim and alleged suspect or suspects were known to each other.

Police are confident there is no threat to the students or staff at the school.

The investigation is ongoing. Auburn police ask anyone with information to call 207-333-6650 ext. 2082.