Auburn man, 18, arrested in connection with Oct. 7 shooting on Whitney Street

The shooting was one of three in four days in Auburn.

AUBURN, Maine — Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old Auburn man in connection with an Oct. 7 shooting on Whitney Street.

David Richards Jr. was charged with Class C felony reckless conduct with a firearm and misdemeanor unlawful transfer of a handgun to a minor and unlawful possession of Schedule D drugs, Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen said in a release.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning at an Auburn home and arrested Richards. He is being held at Androscoggin County Jail on $20,000 cash bail, Moen said.

On Oct. 7, police were called to Whitney Street for a report of shots fired into a building. Police said at the time that when they arrived, the found that multiple shots had been fired into the building.

No one was injured.

Police said at the time that it was not a random attack and the second floor of the building was the intended target.

The shooting was one of three in Auburn within four days. Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen on Thursday said he was not prepared to comment about a potential link in the shootings.





On Oct. 9, police went to the area of the Walton School off Boone Avenue, where a 20-year-old man had been shot in the stomach at about 2 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said at the time that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

On Oct. 10, they went to Turner Street at about 10 p.m. after someone reported that someone had shot the caller's TV. Police said at the time that a shot had been fired into a first-floor apartment from outside.

No injuries were reported and police said it was not a random attack.