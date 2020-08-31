x
Police investigating homicide in Rochester, NH

Rochester police officers said they discovered 19-year-old Michael Mowry dead inside his bedroom early Sunday morning.
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Rochester Police received a 911 phone call directing them to 64 Monroe Drive, Apt. 1 for a reported shooting. 

Inside, officers said they discovered Michael Mowry dead inside his bedroom. 

An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

The Rochester Police Department is actively investigating the incident. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rochester Police Department Crimeline at (603) 335-6500. Callers may leave tips anonymously.

According to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, further information is expected for release until after autopsy results are known sometime Monday afternoon. He said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

