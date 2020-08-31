Police investigating homicide in Rochester, NH

Rochester police officers said they discovered 19-year-old Michael Mowry dead inside his bedroom early Sunday morning.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Rochester Police received a 911 phone call directing them to 64 Monroe Drive, Apt. 1 for a reported shooting.

Inside, officers said they discovered Michael Mowry dead inside his bedroom.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

The Rochester Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rochester Police Department Crimeline at (603) 335-6500. Callers may leave tips anonymously.