Police investigating 2 apparent overdose deaths in Dover, NH

DOVER, N.H. — Chief William Breault of the Dover Police Department announced Tuesday the Dover Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating two recent deaths that appear to be the result of drug overdoses.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, the Dover Police Department and Dover Fire and Rescue responded to a home on Regent Drive after Peter O’Neill, 47, was found unresponsive.

O’Neill, a resident of the address, was found dead by the responding officers and paramedics.

While the cause and manner of O'Neill's death will ultimately be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, based on the investigation to date, police say O’Neill’s death appears to be drug related.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7, the same departments responded to a home on Old Rochester Road after Robert Dubay, 35, was found unresponsive.

Dubay, a visitor to the residence, was also found dead by the responding officers and paramedics.

While the cause and manner of the death will ultimately be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, based on the investigation to date, police say Dubay’s death also appears to be drug related.

If in fact these deaths are due to drug overdoses, Breault said they will be the tenth and eleventh in Dover in 2020.

According to Breault, Dover had nine suspected drug related deaths in 2019. In addition to the eleven fatal overdoses in Dover in 2020, the Dover Police Department has responded to thirteen non-fatal drug overdoses this year.

These case are being investigated by the Dover Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips may be called into the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000. The Dover Crimeline can also be contacted HERE.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an addiction-related crisis or looking for support, there are resources available.

Peoplemay also call 603-841-2350. SOS phones are currently staffed 9am-8pm Mon-Saturday and 12-4pm on Sundays.

The NH Statewide Addiction Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 1.844.711.4357 (HELP).