NH police investigate homeless camp shooting

A woman was shot at a homeless camp in Rochester, NH early Friday morning; male suspect fled on foot.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a homeless camp early Friday morning that left a woman hospitalized following a domestic dispute.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Friday in a wooded area between Wakefield Street and Chestnut Hill. The suspect, who police later identified as Michael Berensci, fled the scene on foot. An arrest warrant has been issued for Berensci, who is wanted for second-degree assault with a firearm and violation of protective order.

The woman who was shot suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say, and she was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking that anyone who may have any information regarding the shooting or Berencsi’s whereabouts contact them at 603-330-7128. You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or Text to: CRIMES (274637) Body of Text: TEXT4CASH + your tip. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.