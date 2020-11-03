ROCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office said a man died early Wednesday morning after his small RV/camper became heavily involved in fire.

Rochester Fire and Police Departments were called to the area of 28 Jackson Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke.

When crews arrived, they discovered the camper in flames and were able to knock the fire down quickly and prevent it from spreading to nearby houses.

A man was discovered dead inside the camper. Positive identification of the victim and his cause of death will be released following an autopsy that will take place at the New Hampshire State Medical Examiner's Office.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office, along with the Rochester Fire and Police Departments, is investigating the cause of the fire.

State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi would like to remind all citizens of the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms even in your recreational vehicles and campers.

Additionally, Parisi stated, “Portable space heaters are designed for temporary use and must be plugged directly into an electrical outlet. Extension cords and power strips are not equipped to handle the extra current flow needed to power a space heater, which can overheat and cause a fire”.

