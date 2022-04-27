Portland police identify man shot and killed Tuesday as West Bath man

Derald Coffin, 43, was found lying in the road near 100 Woodford St. early Tuesday morning. He died later at Maine Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on April 26.

Portland police on Wednesday identified the man shot and killed on Woodford Street early Tuesday as Derald Coffin of West Bath.

Coffin, 43, was found by police lying in the road in the area of 100 Woodford Street just after 1 a.m. Emergency personnel treated him at the scene, and he was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old woman was also shot during what police describe as "an altercation." She was taken to Maine Medical Center, treated, and released.

Police have not released her name.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner began a post-mortem examination of Coffin on Tuesday, Portland Police Major Robert Martin said in a news release. Details were not released Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area early Tuesday morning after residents reported witnessing a group of people arguing and then hearing gunshots.

Martin said Tuesday that police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

An investigation into the shootings continues. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 207-874-8575.