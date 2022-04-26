Man fatally shot in Portland

When officers got to the scene on Woodford Street, they found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in the roadway, and both had been shot, according to police.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man died and a woman suffered injuries not considered life-threatening after they were shot in Portland early Tuesday morning.

Portland police responded to the 100 block of Woodford Street just after 1 a.m. for a report of an argument between a group of people and sounds of gunshots, according to a news release from interim Portland police Chief Heath Gorham.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in the roadway, and both had been shot, Gorham said.

Both were taken to Maine Medical Center, but man did not survive. The woman's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The cause and manner of the man's death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Woodford Street has been closed between Forest Avenue and Melrose Street while police complete their investigation, Gorham said.

Portland police said anyone who may have information about the circumstances of the shooting should call them at 207-874-8575.