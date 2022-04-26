'Active criminal investigation' closes part of Portland's Woodford Street

There are multiple police vehicles in the area. NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Part of Woodford Street in Portland is shut down Tuesday morning due to an active criminal investigation.

The roadway is closed about two blocks off the corner between Forest Avenue and Melrose Street. There are multiple police vehicles in the area, and police have put up crime scene tape across the street.

Woodford's Corner and Forest Avenue remain open to traffic.

Portland police told NEWS CENTER Maine they would release information at a later time.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Woodford Street between Forest Ave & Melrose St is closed for an active criminal investigation. More details will be released later. — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) April 26, 2022

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories