'Active criminal investigation' closes part of Portland's Woodford Street

PORTLAND, Maine — Part of Woodford Street in Portland is shut down Tuesday morning due to an active criminal investigation.
The roadway is closed about two blocks off the corner between Forest Avenue and Melrose Street. There are multiple police vehicles in the area, and police have put up crime scene tape across the street.
Woodford's Corner and Forest Avenue remain open to traffic.
Portland police told NEWS CENTER Maine they would release information at a later time.
NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew at the scene.
This story will be updated.
More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories
Other stories NEWS CENTER Maine is following: