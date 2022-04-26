Portland police still investigating fatal shooting on Woodford Street

Officers arrived early Tuesday to find a 43-year-old man and 27-year-old woman in the road, both shot. The man later died at Maine Medical Center.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man died and a woman suffered injuries not considered life-threatening after they were shot in Portland early Tuesday morning.

Portland police responded to the 100 block of Woodford Street just after 1 a.m. for a report of an argument between a group of people and sounds of gunshots, interim Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said in a release.

Officers found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in the roadway, and both had been shot, Gorham said.

Both were taken to Maine Medical Center, where the man died.

The woman's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

As of Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had not released an official cause of death for the man.

Portland Police Maj. Robert Martin said in a phone message that the department may release the names of the victims as soon as Wednesday, after loved ones have been notified.

Corrine, who declined to give her last name, said she lives a building within feet of where the victims were found. She said she went outside just before the shootings and saw the group arguing. After walking out of sight of the group and behind her building, she and a neighbor heard loud bangs.

"He goes, ‘That sounds like gunshots!'" Corrine said. "I said, 'Oh, that’s time for me to go in the house then!' Because I’m a nosey neighbor. I’m like FBI in this neighborhood, you know. So, it was gunshots. I don’t know if they were being fired up into the sky or whatever, but my kids told me, ‘Ma, stay in the house. What are you doing?’ So, I’m in the kitchen, hiding behind the boxes.”

Portland police have not indicated about who may have fired the shots or whether there is any danger to the public.