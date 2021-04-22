Police: Drugs and children seized during search of Brunswick home

Two girls who were present at the time were released to other family members, according to police. Police said Maine Child Protective Services were notified.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine women are facing charges related to drug trafficking and child endangerment after police served a search warrant at 12 Perryman Drive in Brunswick Wednesday night.

Kim Wentworth, 37, and Amanda Ames, 35, were taken into custody. According to Brunswick police, Wentworth is a resident of 12 Perryman Drive and Ames is from Lewiston.

The search happened around 10:15 p.m. Two girls who were present at the time were released to other family members, according to police. Police said Maine Child Protective Services were notified and are involved in the investigation.

Police said they also seized the following from the home:

Methamphetamine

Fentanyl

Clonidine

Bupropion

Tizanidine

Evidence of drug trafficking

Filled syringes

Cash

Other substances are being tested to confirm "illicit drug identification," according to police. Police also said the investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.

Wentworth is charged with:

Two counts of class A aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug

Three counts of class E unlawful possession of a schedule Z drug

Class D falsifying physical evidence

Class D endangering the welfare of a child

Ames is charged with:

Two counts of class A aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug

Class D endangering the welfare of a child

Class E violating conditions of release

Police said the incident occurred within a posted Drug Free Safe Zone, elevating each of the drug charges a crime class.