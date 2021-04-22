Police: Drugs and children seized during search of Brunswick home

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Maine women are facing charges related to drug trafficking and child endangerment after police served a search warrant at 12 Perryman Drive in Brunswick Wednesday night.
Kim Wentworth, 37, and Amanda Ames, 35, were taken into custody. According to Brunswick police, Wentworth is a resident of 12 Perryman Drive and Ames is from Lewiston.
The search happened around 10:15 p.m. Two girls who were present at the time were released to other family members, according to police. Police said Maine Child Protective Services were notified and are involved in the investigation.
Police said they also seized the following from the home:
- Methamphetamine
- Fentanyl
- Clonidine
- Bupropion
- Tizanidine
- Evidence of drug trafficking
- Filled syringes
- Cash
Other substances are being tested to confirm "illicit drug identification," according to police. Police also said the investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.
Wentworth is charged with:
- Two counts of class A aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug
- Three counts of class E unlawful possession of a schedule Z drug
- Class D falsifying physical evidence
- Class D endangering the welfare of a child
Ames is charged with:
- Two counts of class A aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug
- Class D endangering the welfare of a child
- Class E violating conditions of release
Police said the incident occurred within a posted Drug Free Safe Zone, elevating each of the drug charges a crime class.
Both women were transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail. Wentworth's bail was set at $4,000 cash and Ames is being held without bail.