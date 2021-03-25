Norridgewock man leads Skowhegan officers on chase, found with thousands in cash, over 120 grams of Fentanyl, meth, cocaine

Police found Dustin Page, 31, of Norridgewock in the woods where he received a concussion and broken wrist from running into a tree.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan Police Skowhegan sized almost $12,000 in cash, over 120 grams of Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine from a Norridgewock resident Wednesday.

According to Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam, before midnight, Officer Alex Burns attempted to stop a Red Chevy Impala for expired registration tags. The driver, later identified as Dustin Page, 31 Norridgewock, did not stop Burns and sped off. Burns did not continue the chase at that time, but saw the car again with its lights off, probably in an effort to hide. This time, the Page pulled over.

When Officer Burns turned on emergency lights, two men ran into the woods. He tried to follow Page but waited to enter the woods until backup arrived. Once it did, the officers found Page on the ground, knocked out and with a broken wrist from running into a pine tree.

In the woods, they found $11,760 cash. In the car, they found over 120 grams of fentanyl, 200 pills later identified as gabapentin,1.6 grams of methamphetamine powder, and while being processed at the jail, a small bag of cocaine.

Page was taken to Redington-Fairview general hospital to be treated for a concussion and a broken wrist, and was then transferred to Somerset County Jail where was charged with the following:

Probation hold-(dated-10/25/2021)

Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs

Unlawful furnishing in scheduled drugs

Exceeding speed limit by 30mph or more

Eluding a officer

Driving to endanger

Reckless conduct

Failing to stop for an officer

Trafficking in prision contraband

Unlawful possession of fentanyl powder