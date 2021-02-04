MDEA: 3 charged with felony drug trafficking after months-long investigation into sales from Milo home

Following a search of the home, agents seized close to $12,000 in suspected drug trafficking proceeds and other evidence of illicit drug sales, according to MDEA

MILO, Maine — Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) commander Peter Arno said in a release Friday that three people have been charged with felony drug trafficking following a two-month investigation into the sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine from a home in Milo.

Jose Vasquez, 44, Denise Sibert, 42, and Caleb Emery, 26, are all from Milo, according to Arno. He said they were charged Thursday with class B trafficking in schedule W drugs.

These arrests came as the result of a joint investigation conducted by the MDEA’s North Central Task Force in Bangor and the Milo Police Department, according to Arno. The investigation included a number of undercover purchases of fentanyl and crack cocaine from the Albert Street home in Milo where Vasquez and Sibert resided, Arno said.

On Thursday afternoon, Arno said MDEA agents, Milo police officers, and Piscataquis County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at 3 Albert Street in Milo. According to Arno, Vasquez and Sibert were inside the house at the time. Following a search of the home, agents seized close to $12,000 in suspected drug trafficking proceeds and other evidence of illicit drug sales, according to Arno.

Vasquez and Sibert were transported to the Piscataquis County Jail and charged with two counts each of class B trafficking in cocaine. Bail was set at $10,000 cash each, according to Arno.