Traffic stop in Bowdoinham leads to drug arrests

Cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl were found in a car that was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night on 1-295 in Bowdoinham

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — Two people were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop led police to find a loaded handgun and various illicit drugs in the car.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, a speeding vehicle was stopped on 1-295 in Bowdoinham Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.

After they were pulled over, the driver, 26-year-old Lena Hintz of Orrington, and passenger Jean Previlus, 23, of Methuen, Mass., were questioned by Deputy John Dietlin. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dietlin saw indications of criminal activity and requested assistance from Sagadahoc K9 Hero and Deputy Zach Kindelan.

K9 Hero identified the presence of illicit drug odor on the car. Police said in a release they searched Previlus and found a loaded .380 handgun, approximately 30 grams of fentanyl, and approximately 20 grams of cocaine.

About a pound of marijuana and additional evidence of drug trafficking was also found in the car, police said.

Previlus was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs, Class A. Hintz, who was found to be on pre-existing probation conditions, was also arrested. They were both taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail.