HERMON, Maine — Maine State Police Troopers and their police dog say they found crack cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop last week.

On November 21, Troopers stopped a vehicle on Billings Road in Hermon. Their police dog, Odin helped officers find 31 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 32 grams of suspected heroin.

The driver, Trevor Bemis, 36, from Newport, Maine, and his passenger, Troy Roberts, 24, from Bronx, New York were both arrested.

Roberts was charged with aggravated drug trafficking, unlawful trafficking, and failure to provide correct name and date of birth.

Bemis was charged with aggravated drug trafficking and unlawful drug trafficking.

