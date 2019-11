LYMAN, Maine — A man described as a transient was arrested in Lyman for two nationwide extradition warrants which stemmed from two arson offenses which are both class A felonies.

Robert Johnson, 25, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 19, after officers followed several leads on his location.

A corporal with a K9 and two troopers found Johnson in a camper behind a Lyman home, according to Maine State Police.

He is being held at the York County Jail without bail pending a court appearance.