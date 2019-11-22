MAINE, USA — A Maine State Police dog named Dallas will be getting some protective gear thanks to a generous donation.

State Police shared the news in a Facebook post on Friday, saying that Dallas will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity organization that began in 2009, located in East Taunton, Mass. Its mission is to give protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States.

It costs $950 to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement dog. So far, the nonprofit says they have donated over 3,500 custom protective vests.

Dallas’ vest, will arrive in about 10 weeks and is sponsored by a fundraiser that was hosted by the Waterville Elks Lodge.

RELATED: Community raises money to get bullet proof vest for police dog

RELATED: This Maine group wants a bulletproof vest for a Somerset County K9

The vest will be embroidered in the group's honor, with the phrase: “Gifted by Waterville Elks Lodge #905 BPOE.”