Police charge man in connection with Saco shooting

SACO, Maine — Saco police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of 139 Milliken Mills Road on Wednesday.

After investigating, police identified the suspect as James Townsend, 61, of Saco, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Thursday.

The release stated the Saco Police Department applied for an arrest warrant, charging Townsend with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm near a dwelling, and violation of condition of release.

Townsend was set on a $10K cash bail, the release said.

In addition to applying for an arrest warrant, Saco police applied for a search warrant for Townsend's residence.

"Due to the severity of the crimes at hand, the Saco Police Department requested the assistance of the Southern Maine Special Response Team (SMSRT) and the Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit (ESU) for service of the Warrants," the release stated.

According to the release, both the arrest warrant and the search warrant were conducted on Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

"Within a matter of minutes, Townsend was taken into custody without incident," the release said.

Unable to make bail, he was transported to the York County Jail. The release said Townsend's arraignment is set for Oct. 21 of this year.