Two teenagers charged with arson in Farmington

Property damages to a Farmington residence are estimated to be approximately $2K, police said.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Two teenagers have been charged with arson among other charges after an incident at a Farmington residence on Monday, Aug. 1.

Farmington police responded to a report of a burglary at a Farmington home and discovered what appeared to be multiple fires started inside, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Thursday.

Police said a firearm was taken from the residence in addition to the apparent fires, and a neighboring, vacant property had also been broken into. The missing firearm and ammunition were located in the neighboring residence, according to the release.

Two teenagers, ages 13 and 14, were charged with arson, burglary, theft, and criminal mischief in relation to the incident, and were not taken into custody, the release said.

Property damages to the residence are estimated to be approximately $2,000, the release stated.

The Fire Marshal's Office and the Farmington Police Department are conducting an investigation into the arson and other charges.

No additional information has been released.