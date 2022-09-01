Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say.

A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."

When police found the man, he was dead.

The release stated Bangor detectives are handling the investigation, working towards identifying the man and finding his next of kin.

To determine the cause of this man's death, there will be an autopsy performed by the state medical examiner’s office, according to the release.

"The man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, and there is no danger to the public," the release stated.

No additional information was released.