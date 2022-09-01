Gray man charged after interstate altercation, authorities say

Exit 63 northbound was temporarily shut down and traffic was diverted to Interstate 295, authorities say.

GRAY, Maine — A man was charged on Thursday after an interstate altercation that led to exit 63 northbound in Gray being temporarily shut down, police say.

A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Julio Garcia, 41, of Gray, was charged with criminal operating after suspension.

Around 9:45 a.m., Maine State Police received a call from the Maine Turnpike Authority Dispatch after a maintenance worker saw a white minivan being driven erratically around mile marker 55 northbound. That same worker also saw a man and woman in the van involved in an altercation, according to the release.

Police found the vehicle a few minutes later and saw the same behavior. So, the vehicle was stopped near exit 63 in Gray. Both Garcia and a passenger in the van weren't cooperative with authorities, the release stated.

Because of the "nature" and location of the stop, exit 63 northbound was temporarily closed, and traffic was diverted to Interstate 295, police said.

After Garcia was charged, the van was towed from the scene.