CASCO, Maine — One person is in custody after a police incident in Casco Sunday night.

An official with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured during the incident that happened near the Point Sebago Resort.

Maine State Police and other agencies also responded to the scene Sunday. Officials cleared the area late Sunday night.