Bangor Police is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a department release Sunday, Olyvea Spade was last seen at her Bangor home Friday night. Her family called the police the next day when they noticed she wasn't there.

The release states police do not have a known clothing description available because she left her home sometime during the night.

Olyvea Spade is described as 5’06” tall, weighs about 145 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.