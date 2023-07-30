x
Bangor Police is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl

Police say Olyvea Spade was last seen at her home in Bangor Friday night. Her family realized she was not home the next day and called the police.
Credit: Bangor Police Department
Bangor Police are searching for 14-year-old Olyvea Spade

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a department release Sunday, Olyvea Spade was last seen at her Bangor home Friday night. Her family called the police the next day when they noticed she wasn't there.

The release states police do not have a known clothing description available because she left her home sometime during the night.

Olyvea Spade is described as 5’06” tall, weighs about 145 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on her location, police are asking that you contact Detective Andrea Gurecki by email at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov  or call the Bangor Police Department at (207) 947-7384. You may also leave an anonymous tip at (207) 947-7382, extension 3.

