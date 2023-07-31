Man charged after allegedly threatening game warden with handgun in Casco

When a game warden deputy approached the boater at the scene, the boater reportedly pointed a pistol at him and threatened him, a release said.

CASCO, Maine — A Windham man was charged and arrested Sunday evening after reportedly threatening a Maine game warden with a handgun near a Casco campground.

At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Maine Warden Service responded to complaints about a boater acting erratically on Sebago Lake near Point Sebago campground, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a news release.

When a game warden deputy approached the boater at the scene, the boater reportedly pointed a pistol at him and threatened him, according to the release.

Keeping his distance from the boater, the game warden radioed for assistance and secured the area on the water making sure no one else approached the boater, the release stated.

Additional game wardens, Cumberland County sheriff's deputies, and a state trooper responded to the scene for assistance. The MDIFW said the Cumberland County Sheriff's Emergency Services Unit managed to start dialogue with the boater and later arrest him without incident.

Arrested was 60-year-old Timothy Flick. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated reckless conduct, and obstructing government administration, the release said.

No additional details were released.