Police investigating deadly shooting in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating the death of two people after a shooting on Sunday in the area of Knox Street in Lewiston.

One person died on Knox Street, while the second individual was transported to Central Maine Medical Center where they later died, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Lewiston Police responded to the scene shortly after 10:18 a.m., according to the release.

Maine State Police is assisting Lewiston police with the death investigation.

Moss said the Maine Medical Examiner's Office will determine the two victims' identity, and determine the cause, and manner of death.