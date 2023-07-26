All major roads are back open after flash flooding in Lewiston-Auburn area

The torrential downpours caused a portion of the Auburn Riverwalk to get washed away, and repair work will need to be done to that area.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Maine — Many people who live or work in the Lewiston-Auburn area likely had a tough time commuting on Tuesday evening, as some of the major roads for both cities were completely flooded after heavy rainfall.

Thanks to the work of public works personnel and other city officials, most people woke up to clear skies and clear roads Wednesday, as the water drained overnight. The torrential downpours caused a portion of the Auburn Riverwalk to get washed away, and repair work will need to be done to that area to get the trail back in shape.

Sgt. Matthew Elie from the Auburn Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine that people should still be careful driving through some of the areas that were impacted by the storm, as some debris could still be lingering as public works employees make their way through town to pick it up.

No injuries were reported as a result of last night's flash flooding event.

Any Lewiston-Auburn residents who have damage around or in their homes because of the event are encouraged to contact their insurance company, according to the Maine Emergency Management Agency. MEMA also has a place where you can go to report damage.

After each storm, the Maine Individual Damage Assessment form helps the agency figure out whether Maine meets the damage threshold to file for federal help.





We are live in the Lewiston-Auburn area this morning assessing the damages from last nights flash-flooding event.

Good news for commuters— all of the major roads are back open, but some of the worst damage happen near and on the Auburn riverwalk. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/KtrxWOodlR — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) July 26, 2023