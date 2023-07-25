x
Public Safety

Parts of Androscoggin County under flash flood warning

Crews in Auburn are working to respond to calls for service amid flash flooding, police said.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Residents of Androscoggin County are being warned to stay safe during a flash flood warning issued Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Auburn Police Department, first responders are working to field multiple calls during the flooding. 

Auburn police are warning drivers to not attempt to enter flooded roads.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew in Lewiston where flooding is being observed near the Lewiston Public Works Department. Adams Avenue is closed for through traffic as of 8:05 p.m.

As of 6:50 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) reported thunderstorms and heavy rain in the Lewiston-Auburn area where two to three inches of rain have fallen. 

The NWS says an additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain are possible for the area in addition to the flash flooding. 

A flash flood warning will remain in effect until 9:30 p.m. and may affect Lewiston, Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Greene, Leeds, Minot, Sabattus, Wales, Poland, and Monmouth, according to the NWS.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

