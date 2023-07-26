More severe weather in the forecast after Lewiston/Auburn sees considerable damage Tuesday

A severe threat up to level 2 is expected on Thursday. It will be a statewide event, with southern Maine expected to get the worst of it.

AUBURN, Maine — It was a stormy late afternoon and evening in the Lewiston/Auburn area on Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms popped up due to the daytime heating and didn’t move for hours. Check out the radar loop below:

Reports of nearly 5 inches of rain came in once the storm was gone around 8 p.m. Most of that rain came in a very short time. Feet of rain was observed washing over roads and nearly submerging cars.

**The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Androscoggin County. Auburn's first... Posted by Auburn (Maine) Police Department on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

This was due to “training of thunderstorms” where a storm stays over the same location for hours. It’s a common meteorological term that features very little movement in the atmosphere to move storms out.

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move into Maine on Thursday. This will be a statewide event with a strong front triggering the storms.

Look for southern Maine to get the worst of it as a level 2 out of 5 threat is in the forecast. I can’t rule out a brief tornado, but this is mostly a wind threat. The storms roll in for the afternoon and evening.

The radar is showing numerous thunderstorms on Thursday. It’s a good idea to have the NEWS CENTER Maine app weather alerts activated on Thursday.

-Jason