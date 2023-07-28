Suspect in Bowdoin shooting pleads not guilty, not criminally responsible to all charges

Joseph Eaton told investigators he killed four people, including his parents, at a Bowdoin home before shooting and injuring three others on I-295 on April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST BATH, Maine — The man who admitted to fatally shooting four people in Bowdoin this past April pleaded not guilty in a Sagadahoc County court Friday afternoon during his arraignment.

Joesph Eaton, 34, reportedly told investigators he shot and killed his parents, 62-year-old Cynthia Eaton and 66-year-old David Eaton, along with two of their friends, 72-year-old Robert Eger and 62-year-old Patti Eger, on April 18 at his parents' Bowdoin home. He also allegedly killed the family dog.

Police said afterward he got onto Interstate 295 and shot at multiple cars in Yarmouth because he thought police officers were tailing him. Three people were injured.

Friends and family of the Eger family were present in the West Bath courtroom Friday, along with those who were shot and injured on I-295, including 51-year-old Sean Halsey.

Eaton pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to all 27 charges against him.