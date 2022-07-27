Man accused of fatally striking woman in Acadia hit-and-run scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

Raymond Lester has been charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of Nicole Mokeme last month.

A Portland man charged with murder in connection with the death of a South Portland woman last month is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Raymond Lester, 35, was arrested by Mexican officials on July 18 in Cancun, Mexico. He was returned to Maine Tuesday night and was taken to Hancock County Jail, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.

Lester is scheduled to appear in Hancock County Superior Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Nicole Mokeme, 35, died in a hit-and-run crash at the Schoodic Education and Research Center, a part of Acadia National Park that is located in Winter Harbor.

Police said she was killed sometime between the evening of June 18 and the early morning hours of June 19.

This story will be updated.