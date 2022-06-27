Winter Harbor hit-and-run declared a homicide as search for suspect continues

Police and law enforcement partners are conducting a nationwide search for Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland and his vehicle.

WINTER HARBOR, Maine — Maine State Police have deemed the Winter Harbor fatal hit-and-run that occurred between the night of June 18 and the early hours of June 19 a homicide on Monday, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Police are still searching for the driver and vehicle involved that took the life of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland, according to the release.

Authorities are continuing to conduct a nationwide search for Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, as well as his vehicle, a 2016 Black BMW X3 SUV bearing Maine registration 5614WM.

Police state that the vehicle may have front-end or undercarriage damage.

The hit-and-run occurred at the Schoodic Education and Research Center located in Acadia National Park.

Mokeme was an organizer of the Black Excellence Retreat 2022 at the Schoodic Institute and was the creative director of the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat. She is being remembered as someone who was loving and uplifted the community around her.

According to friends of Mokeme, she and Lester were in a relationship.

Police state that Lester now has an active arrest warrant for murder.

If you have information regarding the location of Lester or his vehicle, contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

No additional information has been released at this time.