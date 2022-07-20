Police arrest Acadia National Park hit-and-run suspect

Raymond Lester, 35, was arrested Monday evening in Cancun, Mexico, police say.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published June 27, 2022.

Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland was arrested late Monday evening in Cancun, Mexico in connection with an Acadia National Park fatal hit-and run incident in mid-June.

Lester was arrested without incident on a warrant for one count of murder issued June 21 by the Maine State Police, and a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid persecution issued June 29, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Ryan Guay.

Between the evening of June 18 and the early morning hours of June 19, Maine State Police responded to a report of a fatal hit-and-run within Acadia National Park that resulted in the death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland.

Lester was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in collaboration with the USMS Mexico Foreign Field Monday evening. Lester reportedly arrived in Chicago, Illinois Wednesday and will be transferred to Maine at a later date.

"The USMS Maine Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Maine State Police, USMS Foreign Field Office – Mexico City, United States Attorney’s Office – District of Maine, USMS – Northern District of Illinois, U.S. Park Service and Mexican authorities," the release states.

No further information has been released at this time.