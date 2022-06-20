Police investigating hit and run at Acadia National Park

The hit and run resulted in the death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland. Police are still investigating the incident.

WINTER HARBOR, Maine — Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and Troop J are investigating a hit and run that occurred sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Acadia National Park, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

The hit and run resulted in the death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme of South Portland and took place at the Schoodic Education and Research Center located in the national park, the release says.

The National Park Service is assisting Maine State Police with the investigation.

Maine State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the vehicle that may have been involved in the hit and run, according to the release.

The release advises the public to be on the lookout for a "2016, Black BMW X3 SUV bearing Maine Registration 5614WM registered to a 35-year-old Raymond Lester out of Portland Maine."

The vehicle may have damage to the front end or undercarriage.

If you locate the vehicle, the release advises not to approach it, but to call Maine State Police immediately.

If anyone has relevant information about the hit and run, call Maine State Police at 207-973-9700.