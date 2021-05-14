Neighbor dispute in Dexter leaves woman shot in leg; 2 others arrested for assault

The woman shot in the leg had two children removed from her home by DHHS following the altercation

DEXTER, Maine — A dispute overnight between neighbors in Dexter left one woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Dexter Police Chief Kevin Wintle told NEWS CENTER Maine officers were called to St. Francis Ave. in Dexter around 10:42 p.m. Thursday.

At one point, a 42-year-old woman involved in the physical altercation was trying to drive away from the dispute, but was shot through her car window and hit in the leg, Wintle said. He said the woman was treated and is now back at home.

Two children were removed from her home and put into the custody of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Police aren't saying yet whether she will face any charges.

Wintle said two of the neighbors involved in the shooting, Michael Wilson and Erica Wilson, have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

They were brought to the Penobscot County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Maine State Police and Penobscot County Sheriff's Department are assisting in the investigation.