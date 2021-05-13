Former Fryeburg police chief makes false report to get out of meeting; work license revoked

Former Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin created a fake entry on a report of a suspicious person.

FRYEBURG, Maine — A former police chief's license to work in the state was revoked after an oversight board said he created a false police report to get out of a meeting.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the Maine Criminal Justice Academy voted to take former Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin's license in February.

The details of the investigation just became public.

The academy's report says Potvin texted one of his officers to call him out of a meeting.

He met the officer at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds. To justify being there, Potvin created a fake entry on a report of a suspicious person but wrote it was just a fair employee.

The academy says Potvin's actions constituted a misdemeanor crime of tampering with public records.