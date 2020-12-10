New York man wanted in connection with Maine murder

Bangor police say Khalid Harris should be considered dangerous and should not be approached

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department said in a release Thursday that a New York man is wanted in connection with the December 2020 murder of another New York man in Bangor.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khalid Harris, 27, of Bronx, New York, charging him with murder, according to Bangor police.

Around 8:30 p.m. on December 10, 2020, Bangor police responded to 1702 Union Street after a 911 caller reported that an unconscious man was at the home. Upon arrival, officers located an injured, unresponsive man at the home and Bangor Fire Department paramedics determined that the man was dead.

The following day, a post-mortem examination was conducted on the victim at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta and the manner of death was determined to be homicide, according to Bangor police. Police said the victim was identified as Syies Adams, 28, of Brooklyn, New York.

Anyone who may have information regarding Harris' whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department. Harris should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, Bangor police said.