Worker killed after being hit by falling tree in Waterford

WATERFORD, Maine — A 50-year-old Harrison man was killed by a falling tree while working in Waterford Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that a crew from Searles Excavation of Harrison was clearing brush and falling trees in the area of 86 Keoka Beach Trail in Waterford when the accident happened.

A crew member cut a tree, and the treetop detached and fell on the tree cutter, hitting him in the head, police said.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel from surrounding towns responded to the scene.

The man, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene from traumatic head injuries, according to the release. Investigators are still on the scene.