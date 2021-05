Main Street near the Walgreens is closed Thursday afternoon as police and emergency crews respond to a natural gas leak

OLD TOWN, Maine — Old Town police confirm with NEWS CENTER Maine there was a natural gas leak on Main Street Thursday afternoon.

Main Street near Walgreens is closed as police and emergency crews assess the situation. Police and NEWS CENTER Maine on scene say there is a strong gas smell in the air.

According to police on the scene, some buildings near the leak have been evacuated.

Part of Main St in Old Town is shut down due to a natural gas leak in the area. Old Town Police, fire and Bangor Gas officials are on the scene. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/iTSn8Ij69G — Bob Evans (@bevanswlbz) May 13, 2021