Naples shooting suspect identified; police seek help in finding him

Police ask people not to approach him but to instead call local law enforcement if he is seen.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAPLES, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in connection with a Fourth of July shooting incident in Naples that sent one minor to the hospital.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 18-year-old Alexander Goodwin, of Bridgton, who is described as being about 5-foot-8 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask people not to approach him but to instead call local law enforcement if he is seen.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, a shooting took place on the Naples Causeway, in which a boy was reportedly struck and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The shooting took place in a highly populated area, where Fourth of July events were taking place and people were preparing to watch the fireworks display. Police said it was fortunate nobody else was injured.

The fireworks display was canceled.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has been aided by Maine Fish and Game, the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office, Maine State Police, and the Windham Police Department, as well as Naples Fire and Rescue and Casco Fire and Rescue.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce spoke with the press Tuesday evening. He said while people were waiting for the show to start, five shots were heard, and they sounded like fireworks.

Deputies saw someone shooting a minor, who collapsed, and the suspect reportedly took off down the street, Joyce said.

One of the shots struck a vehicle, but nobody else was injured that deputies know of.

Joyce said the sheriff's office knows who the shooter is, and law enforcement is "hunting down leads, looking to find him."

The suspect ran into the woods, the sheriff said.