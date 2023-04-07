Bath Heritage Days carry on, despite all the rain

With just enough of a break in the rain, the Bath Heritage Days hosted its Fourth of July parade, bringing out hundreds.

BATH, Maine — The rainy weather postponed much of the celebrations for Bath Heritage Days, but the final day on the Fourth of July proved to be strong, with a big break in the clouds, inviting hundreds to celebrate in the parade.

"Regardless of the rain, we were going to come down anyway," Pauline Flemmings of Phippsburg said. "It's great. We love this parade. It's a great parade."

Flemmings, like the hundreds of other in attendance, gathered in the sun after days of rain.

For Main Street Bath, the organization hosting Heritage Days, having a good turnout Tuesday was key.

"I would say this was one of the best parades we've ever had," Amanda McDaniel, the director of Maine Street Bath, said. "Because of how wet and rainy June was, people are now out and saying, 'I can sit out here and experience the warmth of summer.'"

And while the parade for Bath Heritage Days went on, the fireworks planned for Tuesday evening were postponed because of a late spell of rain.

According to Main Street Bath's Facebook page, the fireworks are postponed until Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m.

For other vendors during Tuesday's festivities, the sunny hours brought in a good income.

"Oh, it's wonderful. We got a cool breeze, and you can't get better than that," Greg Andrich, a Bath local, said. "All this time I thought I wouldn't be able to leave my canopy."

And while the Fourth of July festivities are wrapping up besides the fireworks, Main Street Bath hopes to continue to outdoor fun with summer concerts every Friday. You can find a link to that here.