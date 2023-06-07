2023 Maine fair schedule released

Maine's fairs run from June to October. The Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs lists 25 fairs on its schedule.

MAINE, USA — It's never too early to start thinking about fried dough, tractor pulls, farm animals, arts and crafts, carnival rides, and all the other fun that comes with fair season in Maine. Or as Maine comedian Bob Marley would say, "faya season" in Maine.

With that in mind, the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs has released its 2023 Maine fair schedule. Fun for the whole family!

Here's the full list in order by date:

Springfield Fair: June 15-18

Monmouth Fair: June 21-24

Houlton Fair: July 1-4

Ossipee Valley Fair: July 6-9

Pittston Fair: July 13-16

Waterford World's Fair: July 14-16

Union Fair: July 26-30

Bangor State Fair: Aug. 3-6

Northern Maine Fair: Aug. 3-6

Topsham Fair: Aug. 9-13

Skowhegan State Fair: Aug. 10-19

Acton Fair: Aug. 24-27

Piscataquis Valley Fair: Aug. 24-27

Washington County Fair: Aug. 26-27

Windsor Fair: Aug. 27-Sept. 4

Blue Hill Fair: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Harmony Fair: Sept. 1-4

Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair: Sept. 7-10

Litchfield Fair: Sept. 8-10

Oxford County Fair: Sept. 13-16

New Portland Lion's Fair: Sept. 15-17

Farmington Fair: Sept. 17-23

Common Ground Fair: Sept. 21-24

Cumberland Fair: Sept. 24-30

Fryeburg Fair: Oct. 1-8

