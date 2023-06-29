Fourth of July: Here's where to catch fireworks across Maine

Check out this handy guide for fireworks shows and community events happening across the state.

MAINE, USA — Making Fourth of July plans? Look no further.

Check out NEWS CENTER Maine's list of fireworks and community events happening across the state on July 4th, unless otherwise specified.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:00 p.m. and viewable from Mill Park.

Parade: Begins at State Capitol at 10 a.m.

Other events: Chicken BBQ, food trucks, carnival activities at Mill Park, and live music.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:30 p.m. and viewable from Bangor and Brewer waterfront areas.

Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. on Acme Road in Brewer and ends at West Market Square in Bangor.

Other events: Pancake breakfast, car show, 42nd Annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K Road Race, and Chords for Cure XXVI concert.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:15 p.m. and viewable from the waterfront in downtown Bar Harbor.

Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Bar Harbor.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:15 p.m. and viewable from Waterfront Park.

Parade: Heritage Days Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel Lincoln, Centre, and Front Streets.

Other events: One and five-mile races, carnival rides and games, local food trucks and beer gardens, strawberry shortcake social, and live performances at the Waterfront Stage.

Fireworks: Starts at 9 p.m.

Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. at Tradewinds Market.

Other events: Musical performances onstage and professional wrestling.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:15 p.m. and viewable from the Howard Place lot.

Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Other events: L.L. Bean 10K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, and concert.

Fireworks: Begins at dusk in the East Cove over Moosehead Lake.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:30 p.m. and set off from Derby Hill.

Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church on Main Street.

Other events: Houlton Agricultural Fair and accompanying events.

Fireworks: Starts at 9: 30 p.m. and viewable from both sides of the river.

Parade:

Other events: Liberty Festival musical performances, dance party, and vendors.

Fireworks: July 3, starts at dusk.

Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. at Northern Shopping Plaza, Children's Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Bangor Savings Bank.

Other events: Whoopie Pie Bake Off.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:15 p.m.

Parade: Begins at 2 p.m. with "Americana" theme.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:45 p.m. and viewable from the pier and Palace Playland on the beach.

Parade: Starts at 10 a.m. at the Bell Tower on Temple Avenue.

Other events: Art in the Park and Seaside Pavillion Concert Series with Army National Guard Band.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:15 p.m. at the Eastern Prom. Fireworks will also be viewable from "East End Beach, Fort Allen Park, Amethyst Park, Baxter Boulevard, Payson Park, Martin’s Point on Veranda Street, and Bug Light in South Portland," according to the city.

Fireworks: July 3, starts at 9 p.m.

Parade: Begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Stilson Street.

Other events: July 3, vendors and water ski show.

Fireworks: Starts at 9 p.m. at Short Sands Beach.

Those seeking to privately launch fireworks should check their town’s fireworks ordinance when planning Fourth of July celebrations outside of scheduled community events.