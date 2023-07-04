Authorities searching for suspect after shooting in Naples

The shooting took place at 7:05 p.m. on the Naples Causeway, deputies said.

NAPLES, Maine — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Naples on Tuesday.

A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office stated the shooting took place at 7:05 p.m. on the Naples Causeway.

Deputies said a minor was struck and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. He was taken to Bridgton Hospital before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center.

The Naples Causeway was busy with families getting ready for a fireworks show, which was canceled after the shooting.

At this time there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Maine Fish and Game, Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, Maine State Police, and the Windham Police Department. Medical assistance was also provided by Naples Fire/Rescue and Casco Fire/Rescue," the release stated.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce spoke with the press on Tuesday evening. He said while people were waiting for the show to start, five shots were heard, and they sounded like fireworks.

Deputies saw someone shooting a minor, who collapsed. And the suspect (described as a "kid") took off down the street, Joyce said.

One of the shots struck a vehicle, but nobody else was injured that deputies know of.

Joyce said the sheriff's office knows who the shooter is, and law enforcement is "hunting down leads, looking to find him."

The suspect ran into the woods, the sheriff said.

Joyce described the shooting as an "isolated incident" and encouraged the shooter to turn himself in. The investigation is ongoing.

Residents of Naples received an automated message from law enforcement as the suspect remained on the loose.

"We are asking that citizens be on the lookout for a male who might be armed with a 9mm handgun. [The] suspect is 18 years old, height 5-foot-8 inches, weight 120 pounds, blue eyes, and blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a black hat," the recording stated.

Anyone who sees the suspect is encouraged to call 911. Do not approach him, the automated call said.

This is a breaking news article, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.