Monticello man accused of killing girlfriend, who has been missing since June 16

The woman's body was found in a wooded area of Harvey Siding Road.

MONTICELLO, Maine — A Monticello man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend who was last seen June 16.

Kimberly Hardy, 42, was reported missing by her mother on June 18, two days since she was last heard from.

A formal search for Hardy since the report was filed was conducted by the Maine State Police Troop F, Computer Crimes Unit, Maine Warden Service, and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday in a news release.

"The investigation led to an area of the Harvey Siding Road where a body was discovered by Maine Game Wardens in a wooded area," the release stated.

An autopsy to confirm identity and determine cause of death will be performed by the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, according to the release.

Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, was arrested at about 3:45 a.m. Monday "for the murder of his girlfriend" at the School Street home where they lived. He has been charged with murder, and his initial appearance in court was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday.

"Evidence Response Team members and detectives will continue to investigate at several scenes," Moss said.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

