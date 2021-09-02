Monmouth woman pleads guilty to fraudulently buying firearm

Prosecutors say Laura Love bought a 9mm pistol from a licensed dealer in Windsor for someone else, but filed paperwork saying it was for her.

BANGOR, Maine — A Monmouth woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to making false statements to a gun dealer when she purchased a 9mm pistol.

Laura Love, 43, bought a 9mm pistol in April 2019 from a federally licensed gun dealer in Windsor, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark said Thursday in a release.

Clark said at the time of the sale, Clark filled out required paperwork saying she was buying the gun for herself when she was really buying it for someone else.