Monmouth woman pleads guilty to fraudulently buying firearm

BANGOR, Maine — A Monmouth woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to making false statements to a gun dealer when she purchased a 9mm pistol.
Laura Love, 43, bought a 9mm pistol in April 2019 from a federally licensed gun dealer in Windsor, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark said Thursday in a release.
Clark said at the time of the sale, Clark filled out required paperwork saying she was buying the gun for herself when she was really buying it for someone else.
Love faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced after completion of a presentence investigation report.