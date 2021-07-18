UPDATE: Farmington standoff ends with suspect in custody

The standoff began around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 662 Temple Road in Farmington. Officials are now opening the road back up to traffic.

FARMINGTON, Maine — A standoff that began Sunday morning has ended and a suspect is in custody, according to Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles .

The standoff began around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 662 Temple Road in Farmington. Charles said officials are now opening the road back up to traffic.

Law enforcement officials attempted to contact a resident at the home as part of an investigation, according to Charles. During that interaction, police said the suspect showed a firearm and threatened them.

Charles said the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Maine Warden Service units responded to the call following the threat.

More information will be released Monday, according to Charles.