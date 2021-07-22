$10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Corinth bank robbery suspect dubbed the ‘Thirsty Bandit’

The FBI and Maine State Police say the armed robbery suspect is considered armed and dangerous

CORINTH, Maine — An armed robbery suspect who has been nicknamed the “Thirsty Bandit”—not to be confused with the infamous, fictional “Wet Bandits”—is wanted by the FBI and Maine State Police. According to an FBI Boston Division press release Thursday, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his identification, arrest, and conviction.

The FBI said the unknown man allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Maine Savings Federal Credit Union in Corinth on the morning of June 25. He earned the nickname “Thirsty Bandit” because prior to the alleged robbery, he was seen at a nearby store getting something from the cooler to drink, the FBI said.

The bandit reportedly entered the bank and displayed a firearm in his waistband and demanded the tellers empty their drawers. He then fled the bank on foot with a black bag full of money.

He was seen wearing a dark baseball cap with an unknown logo, sunglasses, a dark-colored facemask, a blue button-down shirt over a t-shirt, khaki pants, and blue medical gloves, according to the FBI release.

“This individual needs to be apprehended before anyone gets hurt which is why we are asking the public to pay close attention to these photos and video to see if they recognize him,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in the release. “We hope the possibility of a $10,000 reward will incentivize people to do the right thing and reach out to us if they have any information that could help us identify, arrest, and prosecute this man.”

Maine State Police Lt. Michael Johnston said they are working “tirelessly” to find the suspect, who is believed to still be in Maine.

“Our hope is someone will come forward with information that will lead to this individual’s apprehension and arrest,” Johnston said.