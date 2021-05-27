2nd Mainer arrested, charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Nicholas Patrick Hendricks, 34, of Gorham was arrested by the FBI on Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Gorham man was arrested Thursday and is facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, FBI Boston said.

Nicholas Patrick Hendricks, 34, is charged with:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings

According to a criminal complaint filed by FBI Boston agent Kristina Troxel, on Jan. 11, the FBI was notified by an online tipster that Hendrix was overheard talking about the U.S. Capitol and showed video from there saying he had been pepper-sprayed.

On Jan. 21, Hendrix met with the FBI and admitted he was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, but said he did not break or take anything while there. He explained he traveled by bus from Boston to Washington on Jan. 5, arriving in Washington on the morning of Jan. 6. He said he then followed a mass of people to the Capitol and said the crowd “pushed” themselves into the building, where he claims he was for only “a minute or two” before leaving, the complaint says.

When he tried to go back in a second time, Hendrix said he was pepper-sprayed and then left the area.

According to the complaint, Hendrix admitted he knew it was illegal to enter the Capitol building.

Hendrix allowed the FBI to access photos and video from his phone, which show him inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. He can also be seen inside the Capitol near the Rotunda door on Capitol Police video surveillance footage.

Hendrix will make his first court appearance via video Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III.