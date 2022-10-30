Man stabbed, suspect arrested after fight in Portland's Monument Square

A Portland man was charged with aggravated assault following the incident. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing another man in Monument Square Sunday morning.

The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Portland police told the Portland Press Herald.

Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 36, was charged following the fight, which was reported at about 9:30 a.m. and involved several people, police told the Press Herald.